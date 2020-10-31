Prepare For Strong And Gusty Winds On Sunday

Wind warning issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Potentially damaging winds Sunday night.

An Alberta Clipper will bring moderate winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h tonight and Sunday. Winds will then strengthen Sunday evening with gusts up to 90 km/h. Winds will diminish Monday morning.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Special weather statement issued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Strong, gusty winds Sunday.

An Alberta Clipper will bring winds gusting between 60 and 70 km/h beginning Sunday morning. Winds will then strengthen Sunday evening with gusts up to 80 km/h. Winds will diminish Monday morning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.