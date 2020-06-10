Prepare For Severe Thunderstorms And Strong Winds

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Isolated severe thunderstorms may develop this afternoon into this evening. The main threats are wind gusts of 100 km/h which may cause local power outages and torrential downpours. Large hail is possible.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.