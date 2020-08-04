Porter Airlines Pushes Restart Date To Oct. 7

Porter Airlines is updating its return-to-service date to Oct. 7, from the previously-announced target of Aug. 31.

Key factors affecting the ability to restart service include the Canada-U.S. border remaining closed to non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21; the Atlantic Canada travel bubble that restricts movement beyond the region; non-essential travel advisories issued by governments; and mandatory quarantine rules.

“We never intended to suspend operations for such an extended period of time,” said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. “Unfortunately, the layers of travel restrictions are serving to keep most people at home and show no signs of easing. We will continue making decisions based on how the situation evolves.”

Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through Oct. 7, including Porter Escapes vacation packages.

Porter temporarily suspended operations as of March 21, due to COVID-19.