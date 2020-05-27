Porter Airlines Cancels Summer Flight Service To Muskoka

Porter Airlines’ summer flight service to Muskoka will be cancelled this year, according to an announcement from the company on May 26.

Porter Airlines announced that they are deferring the resumption of flights until July 29, a month later than previously scheduled, because of ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions. As part of the service deferrals, the airline also cancelled seasonal flight service to Muskoka and Stephenville, N.L. The company is working to introduce enhanced health and safety measures to prepare for the resumption of their other services.