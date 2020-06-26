Poll Indicates New Citizens And Racialized Canadians Fear Rising Discrimination Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A new poll conducted on behalf of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship indicates that two thirds of new Canadians and Canadians of colour are concerned about discrimination and prejudice increasing in Canada due to COVID-19.

The poll found that 64 per cent of new Canadians and 69 per cent of racialized Canadians surveyed are worried about rising discrimination, compared to 47 per cent of white respondents. New citizens and respondents of colour also reported higher levels of concern for doing daily activities such as running errands, taking public transit or going into public in general. Despite these concerns, nearly half of new citizens report being essential workers. About 1 in 10 Canadians and new citizens in the survey also said that they, or a family member, have felt judged, targeted or discriminated against in public since the beginning of the pandemic, and the rate jumps to 30 per cent for Canadians of colour and 17 per cent for new citizens of colour.

“I think these numbers demonstrate that immigrants are under a tremendous amount of stress and anxiety,” said Yasir Naqvi, CEO of the institute, in a press release. “It is impacting their day-to-day life and causing stress not only for them, but their families.”

The poll indicates that Chinese Canadians have been most impacted by issues of discrimination during the pandemic with 53 per cent reporting experiences of being judged, targeted or discriminated against in public. Canadians of Chinese descent also reported higher levels of anxiety when doing day-to-day tasks. While 63 per cent of new Canadians and 47 per cent of the general public are worried about taking public transit, 74 per cent of Chinese Canadians and 81 per cent of new Chinese Canadian citizens said they fear discrimination and prejudice while taking transit.

Another recent survey of Chinese Canadians conducted by the Angus Reid Institute in partnership with the University of Alberta found that half of respondents had been called names or insulted as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 43 per cent also said they’ve been threatened or intimidated while six in ten survey participants said they’ve adjusted their routines to avoid unpleasant encounters.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship poll was completed as part of the institute’s #StandTogether campaign, which was launched last month to bring attention to the front-line contributions of immigrants during the pandemic while also combatting racism and xenophobia. Naqvi says the mental and physical health of new Canadians is being disproportionately affected if they fear discrimination each time they wear a mask or take transit.

“We need to #StandTogether with Canadians who are feeling left out and who have been bearing a disproportionate impact of the pandemic,” Naqvi said. “All Canadians need to do the hard work to counter racism.”

The poll conducted by Leger included a total 2,471 respondents, including 956 new Canadians, that completed the survey between April 27 and 30. The margin of error for the study was plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

To see the full polling results, click here. For more information about the #StandTogether campaign, visit inclusion.ca.