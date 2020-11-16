Police Searching The Honey Harbour Area For A Missing Male

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently searching in the Honey Harbour area of Georgian Bay Township for a Markham resident who was last seen at the Markville Mall at 4:00 p.m. November 4, 2020.

Through investigation, a vehicle associated to the missing person was located by OPP officers assisting York Regional Police Service (YRP) at 9:47 p.m. November 15, 2020 parked at a Honey Harbour area marina. Currently, OPP officers are searching the area and are being assisted by members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K-9 Unit both of Central Region Headquarters along with the Underwater Search and Rescue (USRU) and Aviation Units from OPP General Headquarters Orillia.

The missing person is described as being male, 24 years, 5′ 8″ tall and a weight of 165 lbs, medium build with brown hair and brown beard, last known to be wearing a dark coloured blazer, white dress shirt, black dress pants and black shoes. (See attached photograph) The located associated vehicle is a white 2011 Mazda 3 bearing Ontario licence plate # CEKS726. Investigators suggest that Samim may have been in the Honey Harbour area since November 5, 2020.

Family and police are searching out of concern for Samim’s health and well being and anyone with further information about him is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.