Police Appealing To The Public For Video In Connection With Recent Robberies

Police are hoping those with dash cam and security camera footage in the area come forward.

Bracebridge OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to the ongoing investigation into two attempted robberies that occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Monday October 26, 2020 at convenience stores located on Muskoka Beach Road near Winewood Avenue and Bethune Drive near Winewood Avenue.

The suspect entered the stores with what appeared to be a firearm, demanded cash and then fled.

He was unsuccessful in both cases. The suspect is described as 5’7″ and was wearing a reflective jacket and a black toque, black mask and black gloves and left in a white sedan that had been parked alongside Winewood Avenue.

The suspect needs to be arrested as he is wanted for multiple robberies in other areas.

Police are asking for anyone that was traveling on Winewood Avenue between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm on October 26, 2020 and have dash cam in-vehicle video coverage to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000

