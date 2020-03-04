Planned Power Outage For Chaffey And Brunel On Thursday

Hydro One Zone: Georgian Bay Hydro One Operation Center(s): HUNTSVILLE Hydro One Township(s) Affected: CHAFFEY, BRUNEL Reason for Outage: Installing new Hydro Equipment

All Hydro One Customers impacted by this planned maintenance outage have been contacted

Interruption Date(s) and Time(s):

Thu Mar 05 2020 from 01:00 until 04:00 (3 hrs), 1692 Customers

ORMS ID’s: (5713667, 5713668)

