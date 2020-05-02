Plane Crash Claims The Life Of Oro-Medonte Man

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called at 12:39 p.m. May 2, 2020 to a report of a plane crash into the waters of Georgian Bay in the area of Pinery Point, Georgian Bay Township.

An area resident called 9-1-1 and first responders headed for the scene of the crash shortly after the dispatch. The officers recovered and transported the lone pilot to an nearby awaiting County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Unit. Sadly, the pilot was pronounced deceased despite the efforts of emergency services claiming the life of a 47 year-old male of Oro-Medonte Township.

The small ultralight aircraft being flown by the pilot sank at the crash scene and Transport Canada has been contacted to assist in the ongoing investigation. Attending officers wish to thank all of the attending emergency services personnel for their assistance with this investigation.