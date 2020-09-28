Pizza Nova Raises $120,000 for Variety – The Children’s Charity Of Ontario

“When we had to cancel our Pizza Nova That’s Amore Pizza for Kids, we were determined to try to find another way to help the kids”, commented Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. “We reached out to some of our valued suppliers; Coca-Cola, Atlantic Packaging, Saputo and Maple Leaf Foods to see if they would help us, and together we were able to generate $120,000 for the Variety community. I’m grateful to our partners because these kids need our help and without their generosity we wouldn’t be here today.”

“When Domenic called, and it was agreed that we could not move forward with the event, it was with a heavy heart because this would have been our 21st annual That’s Amore Kids Day and we rely on these funds to support the Variety families. When he mentioned that he still wanted to do a little something, we did not anticipate this. This, is not a little something this is a lot of something so thank you as this will go a long way to help our families,” expressed an emotional Karen Stintz, President and CEO of Variety the Children’s Charity Ontario.