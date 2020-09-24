Pines Long-Term Care Home Reports Good News About Testing

Since learning of a staff-member testing positive for COVID-19 on September 19, 2020, the testing of all Pines residents in the home area where the employee worked has been completed. All residents have tested negative. Testing of all staff has been underway again this week and is nearing completion. About 20% of staff testing results have been received to date and all are negative.

Out of an abundance of caution it is necessary to maintain the suspension of all resident visits. Enhanced protocols for the cleaning of high touch surfaces and resident living areas continues.

The District remains focused on protecting residents and staff at the Pines Long-Term Care Home from COVID-19 and extensive measures are being taken to ensure the health, safety of wellbeing of residents and staff remain in place.

Regular updates continue to be provided to residents, their families, and staff along with regular updates to the community.

How can the community help? Take extra care

According to SMDHU, community spread of the COVID-19 has sharply risen to numbers not seen since the spring and they are asking the public to shrink their social circles as much as possible to those within their own household and to be cautious to reduce their exposure within the community.

SMDHU has provided the following steps to keep everyone safe, including those returning to school and those living in long-term care homes: