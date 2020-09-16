(Photos) OPP Seizes 8000 Cannabis Plants South Of Killaloe

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
1

The OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit have seized about 8000 thousand cannabis plants in Brudenell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township.

CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and the Killaloe Detachment executed a warrant on September 11, 2020 at a location on Wingle Road.

In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized a large quantity of processed cannabis, growing and processing equipment, two rifles and over $10,000 in Canadian currency.

Eleven people were arrested at or near the location:

  • Chengdi LI, age 53 of Brudenell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township
  • Shaobin OU, age 52 of Markham
  • Xianbao OU, age 57 of Toronto
  • Shi Kai OU, age 32 of North York
  • Wang Rong ZOU, age 57 of Scarborough
  • Guiying CHEN, age 53 of North York
  • Rui Bin LIN, age 66 of Toronto
  • Shuxia WANG, age 51 of Scarborough
  • Chunyi LI, age 63 of Scarborough
  • Tiandong LIU, age 66 of Toronto
  • Jing OU, age 18 of Markham

All have been charged with:

  • Cultivate propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants
  • Possession of proceeds obtained by crime – Criminal Code

All accused persons were released and are scheduled to attend Court in Killaloe on October 28, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. How stupid and these could have been grown legally if they weren’t such douchbags, They also wreck a LOT of rented homes with mold. Arrogant enough to think the law doesn’t apply to them. Wonder if they will get any more than a slap on the wrist. People will be watching, Ontario,….so be careful how you prosecute;,

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here