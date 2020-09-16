(Photos) OPP Seizes 8000 Cannabis Plants South Of Killaloe

The OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit have seized about 8000 thousand cannabis plants in Brudenell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township.

CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and the Killaloe Detachment executed a warrant on September 11, 2020 at a location on Wingle Road.

In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized a large quantity of processed cannabis, growing and processing equipment, two rifles and over $10,000 in Canadian currency.

Eleven people were arrested at or near the location:

Chengdi LI, age 53 of Brudenell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township

Shaobin OU, age 52 of Markham

Xianbao OU, age 57 of Toronto

Shi Kai OU, age 32 of North York

Wang Rong ZOU, age 57 of Scarborough

Guiying CHEN, age 53 of North York

Rui Bin LIN, age 66 of Toronto

Shuxia WANG, age 51 of Scarborough

Chunyi LI, age 63 of Scarborough

Tiandong LIU, age 66 of Toronto

Jing OU, age 18 of Markham

All have been charged with:

Cultivate propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime – Criminal Code

All accused persons were released and are scheduled to attend Court in Killaloe on October 28, 2020.