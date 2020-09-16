(Photos) OPP Seizes 8000 Cannabis Plants South Of Killaloe

The OPP East Region Community Street Crime Unit have seized about 8000 thousand cannabis plants in Brudenell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township.
CSCU officers, along with members of the OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and the Killaloe Detachment executed a warrant on September 11, 2020 at a location on Wingle Road.
In addition to the cannabis plants, officers also seized a large quantity of processed cannabis, growing and processing equipment, two rifles and over $10,000 in Canadian currency.
Eleven people were arrested at or near the location:
- Chengdi LI, age 53 of Brudenell-Lyndoch-Raglan Township
- Shaobin OU, age 52 of Markham
- Xianbao OU, age 57 of Toronto
- Shi Kai OU, age 32 of North York
- Wang Rong ZOU, age 57 of Scarborough
- Guiying CHEN, age 53 of North York
- Rui Bin LIN, age 66 of Toronto
- Shuxia WANG, age 51 of Scarborough
- Chunyi LI, age 63 of Scarborough
- Tiandong LIU, age 66 of Toronto
- Jing OU, age 18 of Markham
All have been charged with:
- Cultivate propagate or harvest more than four cannabis plants
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime – Criminal Code
All accused persons were released and are scheduled to attend Court in Killaloe on October 28, 2020.
