Pepsico In Orillia Recognized As Empower Simcoe’s Community Partner Of The Year

Empower Simcoe recently recognized Pepsico Canada in Orillia with its 2019-2020 Community Partner of the Year Gift of the Heart Award.

As Product Availability Supervisor at Pepsico, Christian Puchalski and his team have embraced the Pepsi tenet of promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace culture where employees have an equal opportunity to contribute and succeed.

When Adam Kane, a young man with Down syndrome was hired earlier this year to provide warehouse support at Pepsico, he immediately was welcomed as part of the team.

According to Christian, “Adam has been such a positive influence here. We love our regular coffee dates, sharing stories and Adam’s Costco cookies! We’re the ones who have benefited because of the positive impact Adam has brought to our team.”

Please join Empower Simcoe in congratulating Christian Puchalski and Pepsico Canada, Orillia, for a commitment to cultivating an environment of inclusion and success for people of all abilities.

Empower Simcoe is a charitable, non-profit organization that was established in 1953 by parents wishing to offer their children with intellectual disabilities an alternative to institutional placement. The agency provides services for children, teens, and adults with intellectual disabilities and their families, programs that promote the healthy development of children of all abilities, and services that respond to community needs including a housing registry co-sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

To find out more information on Empower Simcoe’s supports and services, visit empowersimcoe.ca.