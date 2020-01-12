Peewee Rep Bears Are Muskoka Parry Sound Division Champions

After losing the first game to the Muskoka Rock, the Bears rebounded defeating Parry Sound to earn a spot in the finals against the Muskoka Rock.

The Bears executed their game plan perfectly shutting down the Rock and scoring four straight goals to take an commanding lead. The Rock didn’t give up and battled back hard in the 3rd period scoring three straight goals but the Bears never wavered netted a 5th goal to seal the win.

Congratulations Bears on another Championship win!