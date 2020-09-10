Frost advisory issued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Haliburton,
Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.
Patchy frost is likely tonight into Friday morning across portions of northeastern and central Ontario.
Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon should give way to at least a partial clearing tonight allowing ground temperatures to fall to near or below the freezing mark.
Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.