Frost advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Patchy frost is likely tonight into Friday morning across portions of northeastern and central Ontario.

Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon should give way to at least a partial clearing tonight allowing ground temperatures to fall to near or below the freezing mark.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.