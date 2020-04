On April 18, 2020 at 11:00 p.m., West Parry Sound OPP received a 911 call regarding a robbery. Police attended Mary Street in Parry Sound.

As a result of the investigation, Tye Dube, age 18, of Parry Sound, was charged with the following:

Robbery with violence

Assault with A Weapon

Assault

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Mischief

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 2, 2020.