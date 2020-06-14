Parry Sound-Muskoka Will Receive $350,000 In Tourism Support

Investment Part of $13-Million Funding Partnership Between Provincial and Federal Governments

Today, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, joined Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka to announce $350,000 in tourism marketing support for Parry Sound-Muskoka. The Minister also announced $100,000 in support for Resorts of Ontario’s marketing efforts during the announcement at Trillium Resort and Spa. These investments are part of the $13-million funding partnership between Destination Ontario and Destination Canada.

“This funding is part of an effort to encourage homegrown tourism and talent,” said Minister MacLeod. “As our government moves forward with reopening the province, we are proud to invest $13 million to support marketing initiatives across the province to promote our communities and put our tourism industry on a path to recovery.”

Funding through this partnership will help to deliver locally driven marketing programs that will incentivize Ontarians to explore their local communities – reinvigorating local tourism economies and delivering a much-needed boost to small businesses.

“The economy of Parry Sound-Muskoka relies heavily on tourism so the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been devastating for our many business owners, workers, and families,” said Miller. “As a former resort owner I understand just how scary this time has been for tourism operators large and small. These investments will encourage people in our area to vacation local this year and rediscover the wonderful attractions and beautiful environment in our communities. This will help our tourism partners, artists and entrepreneurs survive this challenging year.”

Minister MacLeod and Miller spent much to the day visiting local tourism attractions to promote some of the many offerings Parry Sound-Muskoka has to offer.

The $350,000 will be used by RTO12 or Explorer’s Edge to promote restaurants, hotels and resorts, campgrounds, activities and attractions in and around Parry Sound-Muskoka, while the $100,000 investment in Resorts of Ontario will be used to encourage Ontarians to spend their vacation this summer at any of the great resorts our province has to offer.

“We are very grateful for the additional one-time funding from the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries,” said James Murphy, executive director of Explorer’s Edge. “For a region that relies on tourism for economic development more than any other in Ontario, this announcement is very much welcomed as we continue our diligent efforts to help our tourism stakeholders survive and thrive.”

“We are so appreciative of being a part of the recovery fund. This will boost our sector’s ability to drive a locally driven campaign encouraging Ontarians to enjoy the range of resorting experiences available right here in our vast open countryside and lakeside settings,” said Jerry Feltis, President of Resorts of Ontario. “Our members welcome guests back to our resorts, cottages and inns to experience safe, dependable and memorable vacations and getaways – Made from Ontario.”

The province has also announced the launch of Ontario Live — a new virtual hub designed to promote and support businesses in the tourism, sport, and creative sectors.

The new virtual hub reconnects Ontario artists, tourism operators, attractions and businesses with online audiences from across the province and around the world.

Parry Sound-Muskoka’s artists, operators, attractions and businesses are encouraged to register now on www.Ontario.Live for the opportunity to connect with online audiences.

The Ontario government will continue to work with the tourism and arts sectors to ensure that as the province gradually reopens, Ontario will be in the best position to welcome the world back to the province.