Parry Sound-Muskoka Residents On Georgian Bay Should Keep A Close Watch On Conditions

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety is in effect for the shoreline of Georgian Bay until Monday, May 11, 2020.

Residents within the Parry Sound-Muskoka area on Georgian Bay should keep a close watch on conditions, regularly check for updated messages and exercise caution around the shoreline as water levels are expected to remain high through the coming weeks and months. Any storm surge and waves from wind and storm events is expected to worsen shoreline conditions as those events occur.

Heightened risks, while water levels remain at or above their current level, include shoreline flooding, beach submersion, crawl space and septic system inundation, and wave-driven erosion along some reaches of the shoreline. Residents may wish to consider taking action to ensure their sump pumps are working properly and to secure or protect any property in flood-prone or vulnerable areas.

With cool temperatures, banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies are extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Any storm surge or high wave events may increase the current, high water level along the

Georgian Bay shoreline within Parry Sound District. Please continue to monitor the local

weather with special attention to wind and wave forecasts to anticipate additional impacts from the storm surge and high waves.

The National Hydrological Services Great Lakes Water Levels Memorandum from April 3rd and the Weekly Water Level Update from April 14th, 2020 report:

• Water levels of all the Great Lakes remain near or above record highs.

• Lake Michigan-Huron’s mean level was 94 cm above average last month, the highest March mean level on record and 10 cm above the previous record high of 1986.

• Lake Michigan-Huron rose 6 cm in March, close to its typical rise of 5 cm.

• Lake Michigan-Huron’s beginning-of-April level was 95 cm above average, 40 cm higher than last year, the highest on record and 10 cm higher than the previous record high set in 1986.

Forecasts by the National Hydrologic Services indicate that Lake Huron / Georgian Bay’s level will likely exceed historical monthly mean water levels for at least the next 4 months, and could reach or surpass the maximum recorded monthly mean water level from 1986.