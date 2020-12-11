Parry Sound Man Charged With Impaired Driving By Drug

On December 10, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a call of a possible impaired driver on Mary Street in Parry Sound. After speaking with the driver, officers determined the driver was under the influence of a drug. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, William Kirk, age 28 of Parry Sound, was charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on January 21, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.