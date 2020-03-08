Paralegal Charged With Defrauding Residents From Shawanaga First Nation

A 48-year-old female is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded residents from the Shawanaga First Nation community in the Parry Sound area.

On Monday, February 24, 2020, the Durham Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit charged a 48-year-old paralegal with defrauding residents from the Shawanaga First Nation community. The female accused, who has had her paralegal licence suspended by the Law Society of Ontario since 2016, allegedly obtained funds from the complainants to file Human Rights complaints and locate missing land documents. The investigation revealed she provided false information to the complainants and failed to deliver on the services for which she was retained.

DRPS would like to acknowledge the initial investigative work that was completed by the Anishinabek Police Service.

Pamela Milne of Whitby is charged with: Fraud under $5000 x2; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000; False Pretenses Under $5000; Forgery and Utter Forged Document. She was released on an Undertaking.

If anyone has new information about this investigation, they are asked to contact Det. Carriere of the Financial Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5279.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.