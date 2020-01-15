Overnight Attempted Sexual Assault With A Weapon In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched to a report of an attempted sexual assault with a weapon in Little Lake Park in the Town of Midland after the OPP received a 911 call at 7:23 p.m. January 14, 2020. Responding officers attended and spoke with the female victim who had been jogging west bound on an unlit walking path through a wooded section of Little Lake Park when she was knocked to the ground by an unknown male with a sharp edged weapon and after a brief struggle the victim was able to escape from the attacker with minor injuries and was treated and released from hospital for those injuries.

Scene investigators were assisted by members of the OPP Central Region K-9, Emergency Response Team (ERT) who attended and conducted a thorough search of the crime scene area and surrounding area. Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) from OPP General Headquarters in Orillia are assisting in the follow up investigation.

Investigators have determined that the currently outstanding person responsible for this crime is described as follows- male white, approximately 30yrs of age and has a scab on back of his right hand from his little finger to his thumb. Clothing description- wearing a black puffy waist length coat, a black and white mitten, non-denim pants and winter boots. Additionally the suspect had a malodor of urine, skunk, mold and bad breath.

This is an isolated incident and investigators are reminding the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and when possible, refrain from entering secluded and poorly lit areas alone.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.

