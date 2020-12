The OPP Muskoka-Georgian Bay Auxiliary Unit, and the Huntsville OPP partnered with the Salvation Army in Muskoka for the annual “Stuff a Cruiser” event on Saturday the 12th of December, 2020.

Between the two locations in Huntsville, Canadian Tire and Walmart, over 200 gifts and over $2000. were donated.

Thank you for your generosity, these donations will help brighten a child’s Christmas and bring a smile to their face.

All toys collected will go to assist local families in need.