OSPCA Muskoka Animal Centre Kicks Off National Cupcake Day Helping Animals In Need

National Cupcake Day™ is one month away, which means it’s time to get out your mixing bowls, pre-heat your oven and get ready to sprinkle the love for animals in need!

With National Cupcake Day coming up on Feb. 24, the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre is asking people to do something sweet for vulnerable animals in the community by hosting a cupcake party.

The concept is as simple as it is sweet. Register online at nationalcupcakeday.ca and start planning your Cupcake Day party. Parties can be held anywhere, and on any date in January or February. Simply supply some delicious treats and then invite your co-workers, friends, family or neighbours to attend your party in exchange for a donation to the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre.

Can’t get everyone together? No problem! Collect funds online and get cupcakes to your donors at your convenience or send a virtual cupcake with a heartfelt thank you!

You can also help an animal in need by treating that special someone in your life to cupcakes on Valentine’s Day by pre-ordering cupcakes through the Muskoka Animal Centre. Orders must be placed by Monday, Feb. 10. To order visit ontariospca.ca/muskoka

“National Cupcake Day is the sweetest day of the year and we’re challenging everyone who cares about animals to get involved,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “By getting involved and hosting a party or making a donation, you will be changing the life of vulnerable animals locally by raising critically needed funds.”

Presented by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, National Cupcake Day is a coordinated Canadian event to support local shelters, SPCAs, and humane societies. Proceeds from National Cupcake Day help give our furry friends in need a second chance. The campaign has raised $3.5 million to date.

To get involved, register for free at nationalcupcakeday.ca and start planning a party on a date that’s convenient for you. Plan your National Cupcake Day Party for home, work, school – anywhere you think people would enjoy eating cupcakes.

Visit nationalcupcakeday.ca to register, bake and donate.