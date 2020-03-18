OSMH Foundation Creates COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund

In anticipation of the developing pandemic, the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation has created an Emergency Preparedness Fund to help combat the COVID-19 crisis in our community.

“We’re in the midst of a global health emergency,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director of the OSMH Foundation. “The best way to prepare for what might come is by equipping our Soldiers — our frontline workers — with the resources they will need to fight this virus.”

One of the main concerns about COVID-19 is that the pandemic will exceed the healthcare system’s capacity to adequately and safely treat patients. “As a fundraiser, I’m immediately conscious of the fact that Soldiers’ is going to need some extra help at this critical time,” Riczu expressed. “At the same time, the economic impact of the virus is making it even more challenging for our donors to lend a helping hand.”

It is more important now than ever before that the Hospital has the backing of the community.

“For those of you with the stability and resources to make a proactive difference, please consider giving generously — and soon,” encouraged Riczu. “Early and decisive interventions will save lives.”

While our Hospital needs the support of our community right now, the Foundation has had to make some changes to the events calendar to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the cancellation of the annual Donor Appreciation Movie Event and a planned April Speaker Series.

“The current situation is ever-evolving, but we feel it is important to postpone and/or cancel some of our events, meetings and tours until further notice,” said Riczu. “We will do our very best to keep the public informed about cancellations, postponements and other opportunities to support the Hospital.”

On behalf of the entire Foundation team, Riczu expressed his gratitude to the healthcare professionals who will be tackling this virus head-on. “Right now, we want to thank Soldiers’ staff for all they do in keeping our community safe and healthy. We will ensure we are doing all we can to support them during this crucial time.”

To make a donation to support Soldiers’ COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness Fund, please visit osmhfoundation.ca/donate or contact the Foundation Office at 705-325-6464.