Oro-Medonte Woman Celebrates $100,000 Encore Win

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Tanya Verkerk of Oro-Medonte. Tanya matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the January 7, 2020

Lotto Max draw to win $100,000!

This is a first-time major win for Tanya. “I’ve been playing the lottery for about 20 years,” shared Tanya, a 44-year old mother of two, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

The school secretary discovered her win while checking her ticket on the OLG Lottery App. “I couldn’t stop smiling,” she laughed. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Tanya plans to pay some bills and take a trip with her sons.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Memorial Avenue in Orillia.