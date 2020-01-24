Oro-Medonte Man Charged After Two Knife Point Robberies

On Tuesday December 10th, 2019 at 5:18 p.m. Huronia West OPP were called to a report of an armed robbery at The Old Corner Store in Hillsdale in the Township of Springwater. Police were informed that a white male approximately 6′ tall mid-20 to early 30’s had entered the store pulled out a knife demanded cash, then took off from the store on foot and was observed getting into a grey or silver Honda Civic with an unidentified persons.

On December 11, 2019 the same suspect entered Jug City in Wyevale in the Township of Springwater, pulled out a knife a stole cash and cigarettes from the store. The suspect was observed once again getting into a grey or silver Honda Civic with an unidentified persons.

As a result of an extensive investigation by the Huronia West OPP Crime Unit and Street Crime Unit an arrest has been made in this crime.

Stephen Partridge (26 years) of Oro-Medonte TWP, was arrested and is charged with

Adult Robbery with Theft X2

Adult Disguise with Intent X2

Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose X2

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie