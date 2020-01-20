Orillia Shoppers Drug Mart Stores Raise $8,537 For Women’s Health At OSMH

Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Orillia raised $8,537 to support women’s health at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) as part of their annual LOVE YOU fall fundraising campaign.

Customers were given the option to purchase a paper icon at the cash register in the form of a leaf, a butterfly, an apple or a bird, depending on the amount they decided to donate. The icons were personalized with the name of the donor before being placed on a tree that represented women’s health during the month-long campaign. This year’s contribution brings the total money raised by Orillia Shoppers Drug Mart stores for women’s health at OSMH to $51,310 since 2010.

“As we work together, we will use every dollar you helped to raise to maximize the impact of these programs for the women and children who rely on them,” said Audra Jesso, program manager of Birthing, Family Services and Paediatrics at Soldiers’, to Shoppers Drug Mart staff. “Even if someone isn’t using the hospital now, they likely know someone who is, so this support is incredibly valuable and we are very thankful for the partnership of Shoppers Drug Mart.”

The fundraiser is held every fall at Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the country and it has raised over $68 million to women’s health organizations across Canada since 2011.

“Supporting women’s health is extremely important to us,” said BiQi (Becky) He, owner of the stores on Memorial Avenue and Westmount Drive. “The purpose is incredibly motivating and encourages us to raise more money to support the hospital.”