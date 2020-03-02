Orillia Recognizes Adam Hill As 2019 Athlete Of The Year

Forty-four-year-old multi-sport cycling athlete, Adam Hill, was named Orillia’s 2019 Athlete of the Year at the Council meeting on March 2, 2020.

Hill had a remarkable year in 2019. Hill’s notable achievements include placing first and setting a course record in the “Coast to Coast Gravel Grinder 210 mile race”, winning both the “Epic Spring 8 Hour Solo”, and “Fall Epic 8 Hour Solo”, and placing fourth overall in “Pierre Hole’s 100 Mile Race”. Off the bike, Hill’s successes continue with an ongoing achievement of Hill and his wife’s trail running event titled “Pick your Poison”, which has raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

“I am honored to be receiving the award for Athlete of the Year from the City of Orillia,” said Hill. “Endurance athletics is an individual pursuit with personal goals and achievements, but I share this recognition with all my family and friends that have made me who I am. I have considered myself lucky to grow up and live in Orillia surrounded by so many great athletes who push me to be the best I can be.”

Nominated by Sue Sinclair, Hill is described as “an inspiring, accomplished endurance athlete of epic proportions. His remarkable mindset, determination and dedication saw him positioned on the podium at various events throughout North America, competing against international athletes…While his accomplishments are stunning, it’s important to know he is also a highly regarded health professional working as a Respiratory Therapist at Orillia’s Soldiers Memorial Hospital”.

“On behalf of Orillia City Council and the Recreation Advisory Committee, I would like to congratulate Adam on being named Orillia’s 2019 Athlete of the Year. Adam had an outstanding year both on and off the bike and I would like to thank him for his ongoing dedication to not only his sport, but his community,” said Mayor Steve Clarke.

Hill was selected by a 10-member panel of local judges representing Orillia Secondary School, Twin Lakes Secondary School, Patrick Fogarty Secondary School, the Elementary School Physical Education Council, Orillia Today, Max FM, Pure Country 106, the Orillia Y.M.C.A, Orillia Sport Council and the City of Orillia Recreation Advisory Committee.