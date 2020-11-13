Orillia OPP Seizes Cocaine And Fentanyl In Drug Investigation

The OPP Orillia Community Street Crime Unit have arrested and charged a male with numerous offences following a drug investigation in the City of Orillia.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the OPP Orillia CSCU, with the assistance of Southern Georgian Bay CSCU and Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant on a home on Atherley Road, Orillia.

Three males were arrested in the apartment and the subsequent search resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cocaine, a quantity of fentanyl, Canadian currency and a large knife.

19-year-old Jaden Walden of Brampton, Ontario, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose,

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on on December 22, 2020

Investigators determined that the two other males arrested were not involved and they were released unconditionally.