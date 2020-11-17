Orillia OPP Seize Drugs And Lay Charges In Three Investigations

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged four people with numerous offences, in three different incidents, in just over an hour on Friday evening.

On Friday, November 13, 2020, at 7:40 p.m., an OPP officer conducted a traffic stop on Laclie Street for a traffic violation. During the interaction with the driver, the officer was given cause to enter into a drug investigation and the driver was subsequently arrested. The vehicle was searched and numerous illicit packages of cannabis were located and seized.

As a result, Pavlo Rymarev, age 22, of Etobicoke has been charged with:

Distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused will appear in court on on January 05, 2021.

Less than an hour later, police received a call reporting that a male in a vehicle was consuming drugs and that the caller had the vehicle blocked in. Officers were then updated that a weapon had possibly been observed and that another car had shown up to the scene. Police responded quickly and located all of the vehicles involved. Three individuals were arrested but one was released unconditionally after investigation revealed that he was not involved.

As a result, Jaclynn Arends, age 40, of Barrie, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Carry concealed weapon

The accused will appear in court on January 19, 2021.

In addition, Tyrell Povell, age 30, of Scarborough, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine,

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Carry concealed weapon

The accused was released and is set to appear next on December 29, 2020 at the Ontario court of Justice, Orillia.

Shortly after the above incident was reported, police received two separate calls from concerned citizens reporting an erratic driver on Highway 11 northbound through Orillia. Responding officers located and stopped the vehicle near Menoke Beach Road, Severn and began an investigation. As a result, the driver was advised that he was under arrest, at which time he resisted. The male was arrested and a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis and Canadian currency as well as a knife and a quantity of ammunition.

As a result, Justin Deelarbi, age 31, of North York, has been charged with:

Two counts of assault a peace officer

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Disarming a peace officer

Two counts of possession of firearm or ammunition

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance – opioid

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

Possession of over 30g dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime

Two counts of resist peace officer

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused was held for a bail hearing.