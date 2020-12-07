Orillia OPP Says The Toy Drive Was A Great Success On Saturday

The Orillia OPP recently held their annual Toy Drive to help spread cheer to kids that are less fortunate this holiday season.

On Saturday, December 05, 2020, OPP Auxiliary and volunteers were on hand at the Orillia Wal-Mart collecting toys and cash donations for the Salvation Army. The citizens of Orillia and surrounding areas generously donated over $4000 and enough toys to fill a 16 foot covered trailer which was provided by Complete Rent-Alls Orillia to transport the offerings.

Thank you to all volunteers and those who gave so generously to brighten a child’s holidays this season!.