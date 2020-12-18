Orillia OPP Say Someone Is Causing Interference On The Radios

The Orillia OPP is investigating possible interference with police communications on an OPP licensed radio frequency.

Police are aware that civilians have had the ability to hear police communications utilizing “scanners” which has always been a concern regarding privacy issues and public safety. Recently, police have become aware that portable radios capable of reception of police communications may also have the ability to broadcast on the same, licensed, frequency.

Radio broadcasting, in Canada, is governed by the Radio Communication Act and the Radio Communication Regulations which are enforced by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. There are two categories of radio communication equipment, one requires licensing and the other is licence-exempt. In order for a device to be licence-exempt, it must conform to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada policies, regulations and technical standards and it must operate within specially designated frequency bands. The problem begins when these devices are modified or re-programmed to transmit on licensed bands which changes their status to no longer be qualified as licence-exempt.

Under the Radio Communication Act, “No person shall, without lawful excuse, interfere with or obstruct any radio communication.” It is an offence that, upon summary conviction, carries a maximum fine of $25,000 or imprisonment of up to one year, or both. In addition, interfering with or interrupting police communications may result in Criminal Code charges of Mischief or Obstruct a Peace Officer.

Emergency service communication is essential to ensure the safety of the public. Any interruption to, or interference with, timely communication in an emergency situation could have grave consequences. If anyone has information regarding illegal radio broadcast on police channels, please report it to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. The Orillia detachment of the OPP is committed to serving our province, including the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia, by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety.