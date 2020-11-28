Orillia OPP Makes Arrest For Two Break And Enters

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with numerous offences after two residences were broken into overnight in the City of Orillia.

On November 27, 2020, just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that a male had broken into a home on Cedar Street, Orillia. It was reported that the male had fled but that the caller believed that the suspect was still in the proximity. Numerous officers searched the area with the assistance of OPP Canine (K9). Police say at 5:20 a.m., they located and arrested a male that matched the description given by the caller. Further investigation led police to learn that a second home on Cedar Street had been broken into.

30-year-old Jamie Lapointe of Orillia, has been charged with:

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence

Break, enter a place, commit indictable offence

Resist peace officer

Obstruct peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of break in instruments

Fail to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with release order

The accused has been held for a bail hearing.