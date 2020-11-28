Orillia OPP Makes Arrest For Two Break And Enters

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with numerous offences after two residences were broken into overnight in the City of Orillia.
On November 27, 2020, just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report that a male had broken into a home on Cedar Street, Orillia. It was reported that the male had fled but that the caller believed that the suspect was still in the proximity. Numerous officers searched the area with the assistance of OPP Canine (K9). Police say at 5:20 a.m., they located and arrested a male that matched the description given by the caller. Further investigation led police to learn that a second home on Cedar Street had been broken into.
30-year-old Jamie Lapointe of Orillia, has been charged with:
- Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence
- Break, enter a place, commit indictable offence
- Resist peace officer
- Obstruct peace officer
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of break in instruments
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Failure to comply with release order
The accused has been held for a bail hearing.