Orillia OPP Make Two Arrests For Drug Trafficking

The Orillia OPP arrested a male and female for trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia.

On April 16, 2020 at 11:00 p.m/ the Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop, for a Highway Traffic Act violation, on King Street. During the traffic stop police formed grounds to arrest the driver and passenger for possession of a controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation police charged Barry Bosimer-Stiles, age 37, of Rama First Nation and Josie-Lynn Pulford, age 30, of Orillia with:

  • Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The suspects were released and set to appear next on June 16, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

