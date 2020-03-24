Orillia OPP Make Arrest For Ice Cream And Tip Jar Theft

Members of the Orillia OPP and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested one female for a February Break and Enter at a business in the City of Orillia.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on February 24, 2020, two suspects broke into a Memorial Avenue business by smashing a glass door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a tip jar and various ice cream products. The suspects fled prior to police arrival but the store owner was able to provide video footage of the event.

Through continued investigation, police have arrested one of the suspects, Katie Brittain, age 24 of Orillia who is charged with Break and Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence. The suspect was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is to appear on April 14, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The second suspect has yet to be identified and is described as wearing a teal/aqua coloured ski jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, grey jogging pants and white shoes.