Orillia OPP Make Arrest For Child Pornography

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit have made an arrest in relation to child pornography in the Township of Ramara.

Members of the Orillia Crime Unit, in conjunction with the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, began an investigation in December 2019 based on information received from an outside agency involved in child protection.

On January 23, 2020, police executed a search warrant at a Ramara Township residence and, as a result, have seized digital devices that are currently being examined by the OPP Digital Forensic Unit.

Derek MacDonald, age 25, of Ramara Township has been arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Make Available Child Pornography . The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and has since been released on a recognizance. The accused is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on February 18, 2020