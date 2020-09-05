Orillia OPP Investigating An Incident Involving A Weapon

The OPP in Orillia are investigating a weapons incident on Airport Road and Fish Side Road in the Township of Ramara.

On September 03, 2020 at 7 p.m. Orillia OPP and Rama Police service were dispatched to a call regarding an incident that happened on or near Airport Road and Fish Side Road.

A 17-year-old male reported that he was walking on Airport Road when he was accosted by two males, who exited a trail near Fish Side Road. One of the males was carrying a firearm and pointed it at the victim. No robbery was reported, however, it is a very concerning situation.

The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine and Emergency Response Unit were called in to assist in locating the suspects. The search did not yield any results.

First suspect:

Caucasian male. 18-25 years of age.

Light brown/reddish hair.

Approximately 5’10”, skinny.

Khaki pants, red tank top with #23 on it.

Second Suspect:

Olive skinned male. 18-25 years of age.

Long black hair.

Approximately 5’10”

Blue jeans, black long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.