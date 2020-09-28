Orillia OPP Find Impaired Driver Who Did Not Have A Licence

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving in the Township of Severn.

It happened on September 27, 2020, at 10:40 am, when police received an anonymous phone call reporting that a female had just been seen driving in Washago and that the caller believed that she was impaired and did not have a licence.

Police responded quickly and located the vehicle.

65-year-old Sylvia Hewitt of Severn Township was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while prohibited.

The accused has a court date for early December.