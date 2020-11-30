Orillia OPP Continues Investigation into September Arson

The Orillia OPP are still investigating an arson which engulfed a shed at a home on Canal Road in Ramara Township.

According to police, in the early hours of September 15, 2020, fire consumed a shed at a home on Canal Road. At the time, there was no indication that the fire was suspicious but photos obtained from a nearby trail camera show two suspects in the area with what appears to be a gas can.

Police have been unable to identify the two suspects and are asking for the assistance of the public.

Anyone that has information is asked to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.