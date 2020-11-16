Orillia OPP Continue To Investigate Attempted Kidnapping On Saturday

The Orillia OPP is turning to the assistance of the public for information regarding an attempted kidnapping.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, just after 6:00 p.m., a female was walking on Front Street, near Elgin Street when she was approached by a male who had gotten out of a car.

The male engaged the victim in conversation and when she tried to walk away, he grabbed her and tried to force her into his vehicle. The victim was able to get away uninjured and the male got back into his car and drove away southbound on Front Street towards Atherley Road.

The male is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, about six feet tall, stocky build, short black beard, wearing a red sweater and a red, yellow, green and black hat (Jamaican style). The vehicle is described as an older model silver sedan.

Residents in the area are asked to check dash cameras and security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.