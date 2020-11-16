Orillia OPP Charges Three Suspects For Two Weekend Robberies

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two males and one female with numerous offences after two early morning robberies over the weekend, in Orillia.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, shortly after midnight, two males entered a Forest Avenue home by force, and restrained the lone male resident. The two suspects proceeded to steal numerous items and threaten the victim before leaving. The Orillia OPP Crime Unit undertook the investigation, with the assistance of a Scenes of Crime Officer (SOCO), and the two suspects were identified.

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 8:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported to police involving a male chasing another on Moffat Street, Orillia. Police responded and located one of the involved males. Witnesses directed police to an Atherley Road apartment where the incident started and investigators learned that a robbery had taken place involving the two suspects from the previous incident. A male and a female suspect were arrested at the scene and officers continued to attempt to locate the third suspect who had fled prior to police arrival.

As a result, Richard Rider, age 33, of Orillia has been charged with:

(November 14 occurrence)

Robbery with violence

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person

(November 15 occurrence)

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Robbery with weapon

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

In addition, Ashlee Rusby, age 26, of Orillia has been charged with:

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Robbery with weapon

Failure to comply with release order

Later that afternoon, officers located and arrested the third suspect at a home that he was known to frequent. As a result, Keith Wood, age 27, of Severn, has been charged with:

(November 14 occurrence)

Robbery with violence

Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Disguise with intent

Possession of prohibited weapon

Fail to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with undertaking

(November 15 occurrence)

Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence

Robbery with weapon

Uttering death threats – cause death or bodily harm

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

Disguise with intent

Assault with a weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

All accused parties were held in custody pending bail hearings.