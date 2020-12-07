Orillia OPP Charged Three Impaired Drivers Last Weekend

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged three males with impaired driving over the weekend.

On December 05, 2020, shortly after 9:00 p.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte Township, when a vehicle travelling at an extreme speed passed the officer. A traffic stop was conducted and after speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced.

The male driver, Matthew Robertshaw, age 37, of Mississauga, Ontario, was arrested and has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus). The accused is set to appear in court on January 19, 2021.

On December 06, 2020, 3:00 a.m., an officer was again conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 1 in Oro-Medonte Township, when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The officer began an impaired driving investigation and the male driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Darnell Thompson, age 26, of Hamilton, Ontario, has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus). The accused was released and is set to appear in court on January 19, 2021.