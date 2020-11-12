Orillia OPP Busy With Three Recent Impaired Drivers

The Orillia OPP have investigated three recent impaired driving incidents in two days. Charges were laid in all three occurrences according to police.

On November 10, 2020, shortly before 3:00 a.m, Police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision where the car had rolled several times and had come to rest upright in the ditch on Carlyon Line, Severn Township. The male driver was uninjured but the officer had reason to enter into an impaired driving investigation which led to the male’s arrest. As a result, Cody Cuubb, age 30, of Orillia has been charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on December 8, 2020.

On November 11, 2020, just after 4:00 p.m, a concerned citizen called police to report a vehicle at an Orillia business which was being driven by a suspected impaired driver. The vehicle left the parking lot just prior to officers arriving but was located a distance away at a residence. The male driver was subsequently arrested and, as a result, Jesse Welch, age 35, of Ramara Township has been charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on December 15, 2020

Later in the evening on November 11, 2020, several concerned citizens called police to report that a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 400 near Horseshoe Valley Road, Springwater Township, was being driven erratically and that the driver was suspected to be impaired. Police located and stopped the vehicle and began an impaired driving investigation. The female driver, Story Nemett, age 21, of Magnetawan, was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired – Drugs.

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on January 19, 2021.