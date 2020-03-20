Orillia OPP Arrest Three Teens For Knife Point Robbery

Members of the Orillia OPP have arrested three teens for robbery in the City of Orillia.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, a male teenager was walking from his residence on West Street North, Orillia when he was confronted by three males, wearing balaclavas, who emerged from a nearby vehicle. The male was robbed at knifepoint of personal items and received minor injuries. The alert youth was able to take note of the license plate of the vehicle as it sped away and police located the suspect vehicle a short time later.

Three young persons, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), were arrested and police seized an imitation handgun, three knives, five balaclavas and a quantity of cannabis as a result of the investigation.

The three young persons are charged with the following offences:

Robbery with a Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon at Unauthorized Place

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Imitation Firearm – Use While Committing Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Distribute Illicit Cannabis

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

All three young persons were released on Form 10 Undertakings to appear on June 10, 2020 at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice, Orillia.