Orillia OPP Arrest Three Teens For Drug Offences And Handgun Possession

The Orillia OPP arrested three teens following a traffic stop on Highway 400 on March 7, charging them with multiple drug and firearm related offences.

A member of the Orillia OPP was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 400 when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic infraction. Police conducted a drug investigation after speaking with the occupants of the car and located psilocybin, cocaine and a handgun inside the vehicle. A 15 year old, a 17 year old and a 19 year old have been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking. The 15 year old was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a schedule II substance.

The two youths involved were held in custody and released on a Justice of the Peace Undertaking with a court appearance on April 9 at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Orillia. The adult was also held in custody and released on a Justice of the Peace Undertaking and is set to appear in court in Orillia on April 6.

