Orillia OPP Arrest Man For Sexual Assault At Tudhope Park

The OPP Orillia Detachment arrested and charged a man in connection to a sexual assault at Tudhope Park in the City of Orillia.

On Aug. 12 at approximately 8:40 p.m., a male entered the washroom located at Moose Beach in Tudhope Park. The male approached a 6-year-old child and sexually assaulted the child. The details of the assault were relayed to the father by the child.

The father and another witness followed the suspect to the suspect’s residence on Crawford Street and called police. Police attended and formed grounds to arrest and charge 29-year-old Derek Pye, originally of Oshawa, who now resides in Orillia.

The suspect has been charged with:

Sexual Interference contrary to Section 151 of the Criminal Code;

Sexual Assault contrary to Section 271 of the Criminal Code; and

Forcible Confinement contrary to Section 279(2) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is being held in custody for a bail hearing on Aug. 13 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie, via video.

This incident illustrates the need for parents and caregivers to talk to their children about the potential dangers of strangers. Informing your children what the difference between a good touch and bad touch could make a big difference in their lives. The young person in this incident told a safe adult what happened, in a timely fashion, which likely prevented further incidents from happening.

The Orillia OPP through the Kiwanis Children’s Safety Village educate children on this subject. Children are taught that they should trust their instincts and if something is making them feel bad or scared they should tell a safe adult. More information can be found on-line through The Canadian Centre for Child Protection at protectchildren.ca or kidsintheknow.ca. The safety of our children is most important.

