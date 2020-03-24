Orillia OPP Arrest Male After He Flees From Police

The Orillia OPP arrested a male after he fled police in the City of Orillia.

On March 23, 2020 Orillia OPP were engaged in an investigation into a breach of recognizance on Peter St, Orillia. Officers informed a male party that he was under arrest and began to take him into custody. A physical struggle ensued during which the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted the officers. The suspect the fled and ultimately climbed onto the roof of a nearby plaza.

Orillia OPP Uniform, Crime Unit and Central Region Canine were engaged and attended the scene. Officers successfully negotiated with the suspect who ultimately surrendered himself and was removed from the roof without further incident with assistance from Orillia Fire Department.

As a result a 30 year old Orillia man has been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer with Intent to Resist Arrest

Two counts of Assault Peace officer

Escape Lawful Custody

Breach of Probation

Breach of Recognizance

The name of the accused has not been released to protect the investigation.

The suspect is being held in custody and set to appear for a bail hearing on March 24, 2020 via video court.