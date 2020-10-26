Orillia OPP Arrest A Male And Locate A Gun

OPP in Orillia say they have recovered a gun and charged a male with weapons offences.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, shortly after 11:00 pm, police received a report that several males had been seen walking in the area near Victoria Park, Orillia and that one male was carrying a long gun.

It was then reported that the male may have thrown the gun and fled the area. A second caller reported that four males ran out of a Coldwater Road home and that one was carrying a rifle.

Police responded immediately and located and seized a firearm. A detailed description of the suspect was attained and a male who matched the description was located a short distance away. The male was subsequently arrested and the investigation continued.

19-year-old Elijah Nelson of Scarborough has been charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is to appear next on November 24, 2020 in court.