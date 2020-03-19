Orillia Opening COVID-19 Assessment Centre Today

With the growing concern over COVID-19 Orillia is opening a COVID-19 assessment centre starting today at 11 am. The assessment centre is located in the Kiwanis building on Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hopsital’s campus. The public can access this drive thru clinic from the Volunteer Drive entrance – please note Volunteer Drive has temporarily been designated a one way street and the public are asked to enter from Mississaga Street.

If you think you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, please review the self-assessment tool to help you determine if you need to come to our Assessment Centre:

Hours: 11 am – 7 pm (The last patient will be seen at 6:30 pm)

How can I be seen at the Assessment Centre?

Please enter the assessment centre on Volunteer Drive from Mississaga Street – Volunteer Drive has temporarily been designated as a one way street. You will be assessed by a nurse from your vehicle to determine next steps.

What happens at the Assessment Centre?

Most patients at the Assessment Centre will be assessed by a nurse, while still in your vehicle. The nurse will make a clinical determination if a test is required. If a test is required, the patient will go inside the Kiwanis building to be swabbed and the sample sent for processing. While awaiting results, patients will be given instructions on how to self-isolate at home.

For the safety of our staff and patients – you will be asked to stay in your car until you screened and receive further instructions.

Everyone will be screened, and those who meet all criteria will be swabbed.

Walk up patients will be asked to wait outside in line until they are assessed by a nurse. Please make sure you are 2 metres apart from others in line.

If I am tested at the Assessment Centre, how will I find out the results?

Public Health will contact you to inform you of the result and provide any other necessary information if you test positive.

If I am tested, how long will it take to get the results?

This will vary depending on the number of tests being performed. Patients will be advised to remain at home in self-isolation pending the results of their test. Regardless of the result you must self-isolate at home.

Click here for a guide on how to self-isolate.