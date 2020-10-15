Orillia Drug Investigation Leads To Three Arrests

The OPP Community Street Crime Unit have made three arrests as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Orillia.

On October 07, 2020, at 7:00 pm, The OPP executed a search warrant on a north-end Orillia home. The lengthy investigation, during which numerous Crime Stoppers tips and complaints from the public were received, resulted in the arrest of two adults and one young person.

A quantity of Cocaine, Canadian currency, and what is suspected to be counterfeit currency was discovered and seized during the investigation.

As a result, Kevin Larocque, age 43, Terrilyn Reed, age 35, and a male youth, all from Orillia, have been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possessing Counterfeit Money

All of the accused were released. The adults are set to appear in court on November 10, 2020.